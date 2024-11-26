WATCH: Israeli man harassed by antisemitic security officers in Oslo train station November 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-man-harassed-by-antisemitic-security-officers-in-oslo-train-station/ Email Print Security guards at Oslo Central Station forcibly ejected a kippah-wearing Israeli, hurling antisemitic slurs and shouting for him to ‘go to hell.’“Go to hell, Zionist occupation.”In Oslo, Norway, a Jewish tourist was harassed and forcibly removed from Oslo Central Station by security guards.It’s terrifying to see those meant to protect passengers becoming the perpetrators of antisemitic harassment. pic.twitter.com/3msGye4tm6— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 26, 2024 AntisemitismNorwayOslo Central Station