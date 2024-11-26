Search

WATCH: Israeli man harassed by antisemitic security officers in Oslo train station

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-man-harassed-by-antisemitic-security-officers-in-oslo-train-station/
Email Print

Security guards at Oslo Central Station forcibly ejected a kippah-wearing Israeli, hurling antisemitic slurs and shouting for him to ‘go to hell.’

>