WATCH: Israeli pleads ‘I’m not Jewish’ before getting knocked unconscious

Over a dozen Israelis were injured and some are still missing in a planned pogrom by anti-Israel demonstrators following a Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer game against Amsterdam Ajax.

Horrible Footage claimed to be from last night’s Series of Attacks against Jews in Amsterdam, showing several Israelis being Assaulted and eventually Knocked-Unconscious by a Mob of Arab Youths. pic.twitter.com/55ZBfqeKEA — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 8, 2024