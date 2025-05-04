WATCH: Israeli police defuse roadside bomb hidden in Israeli flag May 4, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-police-defuse-roadside-bomb-hidden-in-israeli-flag/ Email Print Israeli police quickly defused a bomb concealed inside an Israeli flag and planted in the middle of a highway, after alert locals reported the suspicious object to authorities.An explosive device wrapped in an Israeli flag was found on a highway in Israel. Police bomb squad officers neutralized the device. “A major disaster was averted.” pic.twitter.com/npJn7GT9Qk— Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) May 4, 2025 Scenes from the closure of #Route_431 south of Tel Aviv in central occupied Palestine after an explosive device was found.@qudsn #Palestine pic.twitter.com/hzZBUQPLm2 https://t.co/f0JovROQ3d— ⚡️ World News ⚡️ (@ferozwala) May 4, 2025 IED, wrapped in an Israeli flag, 'partially detonates' on side of road in central part of countryExplosive discovered on route near Palestinian town of Kfar Qasim pic.twitter.com/HNPKpwTYvo— RT (@RT_com) May 4, 2025 Bomb threatIsraeli police