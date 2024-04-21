WATCH: Israeli police interrogator says 99% of Hamas terrorists show no remorse for Oct. 7th massacre April 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-police-interrogator-says-99-of-hamas-terrorists-show-no-remorse-for-oct-7th-massacre/ Email Print The Nukbah unit is the highly trained terrorists of Hamas who massacred hundreds of Israelis on Oct. 7th. BREAKING: Police investigator reveals 99% of captured Hamas terrorists show no remorse for their heinous acts on October 7th—murder, rape, and kidnapping of Israelis.This is sick. Stand against terrorism. Stand for justice!Video: KAN 11 pic.twitter.com/HaY1MMDmra — Shurat HaDin – שורת הדין (@ShuratHaDin) April 20, 2024 HamasIsraeli policeNukbahOct 7th