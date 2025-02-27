WATCH: Israeli police releases footage of officers thwarting shooting attack February 27, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-police-releases-footage-of-officers-thwarting-shooting-attack/ Email Print Israeli police foiled an attempted shooting attack last month when they discovered two terrorists armed with loaded M-16 rifles and a 100 kg explosive meant to be used against IDF troops.Israel Police’s Yamam unit and the ISA foiled an imminent terror attack in Judea and Samaria. Just over a month ago, two terrorists were intercepted in Nablus with loaded M16s. ISA investigations revealed they were en route to carry out a shooting in Huwara and had received a… pic.twitter.com/aaX1K6wN9z— Israel Police (@israelpolice) February 27, 2025 counterterror raidIsraeli policeWeapons