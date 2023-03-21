WATCH: Israel’s defense minister warns the next war will be on multiple fronts March 21, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israels-defense-minister-warns-the-next-war-will-be-on-multiple-fronts/ Email Print While Israel has fought limited operations in the past 50 years, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is warning that the current escalation has the potential to ignite fighting simultaneously in Judea and Samaria, Gaza – and even the Lebanon border. 1973 Yom Kippur WarHamasIsrael-Lebanon borderJudea and SamariaYoav Gallant