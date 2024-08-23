Search

WATCH: Israel’s UN ambassador calls Palestinian rep ‘a terrorist in a suit’

Danny Danon the newly reinstated Israeli ambassador to the UN started off his stint with some fiery words to the Palestinian representative, saying he only succeeded in inciting hate and violence, and he is part of Hamas.

