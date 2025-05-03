Search

WATCH: Italian band and crowd chants ‘Free Palestine’ to classic Jewish song ‘Hava Nagila’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-italian-band-and-crowd-chants-free-palestine-to-classic-jewish-song-hava-nagila/
Email Print

During Rome’s traditional May Day concert, Milanese band Patagarri delivered a disturbing display of antisemitism by chanting “Free Palestine” to the melody of the Jewish folk song “Hava Nagila.”

>