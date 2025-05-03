WATCH: Italian band and crowd chants ‘Free Palestine’ to classic Jewish song ‘Hava Nagila’

During Rome’s traditional May Day concert, Milanese band Patagarri delivered a disturbing display of antisemitism by chanting “Free Palestine” to the melody of the Jewish folk song “Hava Nagila.”

Try not to vomit!

In the traditional May 1st concert in Rome, the Milanese band Patagarri chanted “free palestine” to the melody of Hava Nagila!

— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) May 2, 2025