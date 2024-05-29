WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld chokes up speaking about post Oct. 7th visit to Israel May 29, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jerry-seinfeld-chokes-up-speaking-about-post-oct-7th-visit-to-israel/ Email Print The Jewish actor has been a vocal supporter of Israel since the Oct. 7th attacks, and visited the devastated kibbutzim on the southern border, calling the experience ‘the most powerful of my life.’ .@JerrySeinfeld on visiting Israel after October 7: “The most powerful experience of my life.”Listen to his full, wide-ranging conversation with @BariWeiss now: https://t.co/W5Y0aqEj75 pic.twitter.com/EoOZ1d72O4— Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) May 28, 2024 jerry seinfeldOct 7thstand with Israel