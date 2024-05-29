Search

WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld chokes up speaking about post Oct. 7th visit to Israel

The Jewish actor has been a vocal supporter of Israel since the Oct. 7th attacks, and visited the devastated kibbutzim on the southern border, calling the experience ‘the most powerful of my life.’



