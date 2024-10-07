WATCH: Jerusalem’s Old City walls commemorate Oct. 7th massacre October 7, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jerusalems-old-city-walls-commemorate-oct-7th-massacre/ Email Print On Oct. 7, Hamas invaded southern Israel with vehicles and over 4,000 rockets, killing 1,139 people and kidnapping 250 from border communities and the Nova Festival. The walls of Jerusalem are full of prayers, tears, hopes and the faces of the 101 human beings kidnapped by the palestinians. For everyone’s sake and peace, LET THE HOSTAGES COME HOME ! @Israel pic.twitter.com/uj7jeWtv89 — miha schwartzenberg (@mihaschw) October 6, 2024 hostagesJerusalemOct 7thOld City