WATCH: Jewish influencer discusses ways to combat online antisemitism June 19, 2024 Although the task seems daunting, Shanni Suissa is confident the Jewish community can rally and learn how to combat online hate and spread positivity. 'You have to figure out where you're going to make the most impact and really narrowing in on that,' @shannisuissa, CEO of @JewsTalkJustice, breaks down how Jewish influencers are combatting anti-Israel rhetoric online pic.twitter.com/VBPFIIrXt6— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 18, 2024