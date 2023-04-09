WATCH: Jews attend Western Wall prayers amid high tensions April 9, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jews-attend-western-wall-prayers-amid-high-tensions/ Email Print Tens of thousands of Jewish worshippers gathered at the Western Wall on Sunday morning for the traditional Priestly Blessing (Birkat HaKohanim) as hundreds of Muslim rioters barricaded themselves inside Al-Aqsa Mosque. Police did not forcibly remove the rioters from the Mosque, as Jews also begin to tour the Temple Mount compound. JerusalemJewish prayerkotelTemple MountWestern WallWestern Wall prayer