WATCH: Jordanian on Mecca pilgrimage dies of heart attack hours after denouncing Israel

The Jordanian man, on a pilgrimage to Mecca, recorded himself saying ‘Death to Israel’ and ‘Long live Hamas,’ where he died from a heart attack hours later.



