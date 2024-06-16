WATCH: Jordanian on Mecca pilgrimage dies of heart attack hours after denouncing Israel June 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jordanian-on-mecca-pilgrimage-dies-of-heart-attack-hours-after-denouncing-israel/ Email Print The Jordanian man, on a pilgrimage to Mecca, recorded himself saying ‘Death to Israel’ and ‘Long live Hamas,’ where he died from a heart attack hours later. JORDANIAN PILGRIM DIES AFTER SHOUTING ANTI ISRAEL SLOGANSA Jordanian pilgrim in Mecca spent his entire time shouting "de*ath to Israel" and "long live Hxmas." Shortly afterward, he suffered cardiac arrest and died. pic.twitter.com/SY59U6k0zI— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 16, 2024 anti-Israelheart attackJordanMecca