WATCH: Kanye West blames Jews for his mental illness in new Candace Owens podcast August 9, 2024

Antisemite Kanye West says a Jewish doctor told him he was bipolar and that Jewish media broke the news. Naturally, Kayne West aka Ye blames the Jews on his obviously mental health issues… he may actually be dumb enough to believe this. Candace Owens nods running cover for this sick man pic.twitter.com/IO8I3HEDRV — boxingMD (@BoxingMD1) August 8, 2024 AntisemitismCandace OwensKanye Westmental illness