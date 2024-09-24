WATCH: Keir Starmer mistakenly calls Israeli hostages ‘sausages’ during speech

The new Prime Minster of the UK, Keir Starmer, called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, deescalation on the Lebanon front and the return of the ‘sausages.’

