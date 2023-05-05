WATCH: King Charles’ coronation – a chief rabbi, in a church, on a Shabbat morning?

The Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, discusses his plan for this Saturday morning, when he will represent the Jewish communities of the Commonwealth at the coronation of King Charles III.

King Charles invited the chief Rabbi to sleep at his home on Friday night, a 15-minute walk from Westminster Abbey, the site of the coronation, so that he could get to the event without traveling by car, which is prohibited on Shabbat by Jewish law, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported. Rabbi Mirvis will attend Shabbat services in the early morning, ahead of the event.