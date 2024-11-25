WATCH: Lebanese academic calls Hezbollah’s Sec-Gen Naim Qassem a ‘little boy and a fraud’ November 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-academic-calls-hezbollahs-sec-gen-naim-qassem-a-little-boy-and-a-fraud/ Email Print Lebanese academic Charles Chartouni also said that Hezbollah’s existence prevents the restoration of Lebanese sovereignty, and its destruction will benefit the nation, and Israel’s war is against terrorism, not the Lebanese civilians. Charles ChartouniHezbollahLebanese