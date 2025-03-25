WATCH: Lebanese Druze leader – ‘Who else but Israel will protect us?’ March 25, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-druze-leader-who-else-but-israel-will-protect-us/ Email Print Lebanese Druze leader Wiam Wahhab shocks the region by praising Israel as a protector after the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood’s betrayal in Syria, amid escalating tensions and Israeli military moves to defend Druze settlements near Damascus.Lebanese Druze Leader Wiam Wahhab: Who Else Will Protect Us Druze Besides the Israelis? We Supported the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood in Palestine, Only to Be Slaughtered by Them in Syria pic.twitter.com/mAr3Hgk6ZO— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 24, 2025 DruzeIDFSyria