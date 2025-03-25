Search

WATCH: Lebanese Druze leader – ‘Who else but Israel will protect us?’

Lebanese Druze leader Wiam Wahhab shocks the region by praising Israel as a protector after the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood’s betrayal in Syria, amid escalating tensions and Israeli military moves to defend Druze settlements near Damascus.

