WATCH: Lebanese Druze leader – ‘Who else but Israel will protect us?’

Lebanese Druze leader Wiam Wahhab shocks the region by praising Israel as a protector after the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood’s betrayal in Syria, amid escalating tensions and Israeli military moves to defend Druze settlements near Damascus.

Lebanese Druze Leader Wiam Wahhab: Who Else Will Protect Us Druze Besides the Israelis? We Supported the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood in Palestine, Only to Be Slaughtered by Them in Syria pic.twitter.com/mAr3Hgk6ZO — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 24, 2025