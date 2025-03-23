Search

WATCH: Lebanese PM – ‘The days of Hezbollah imposing its rule on us is over’

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to removing Hezbollah from the military and government, emphasizing that all matters of war and weaponry are the exclusive right of the Lebanese government.

