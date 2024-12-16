WATCH: Lebanese politician declares Palestinian state a fantasy December 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-politician-declares-palestinian-state-a-fantasy-says-islamic-nation-rejects-fighting-israel/ Email Print Druze leader Wiam Wahhab argued that a Palestinian state is now a distant dream, asserting that Lebanon no longer seeks conflict with Israel and advising Shiites, if consulted, to pursue peace by implementing UNSC Resolution 1701. LebanonPalestinian StateWiam Wahhab