WATCH: Lebanese politician says Hezbollah ‘chose to pay the full price’ by initiating war with Israel December 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-politician-says-hezbollah-chose-to-pay-the-full-price-by-initiating-war-with-israel/ Email Print Serge Dagher, Secretary-General of the Kataeb Party, said Israel must be congratulated as the victor as it achieved all its military goals in Lebanon by destroying Hezbollah’s command, weapons, and infrastructure. HezbollahIDFLebanonSerge Dagher