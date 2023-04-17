WATCH – Lindsey Graham: I want to help Biden secure Saudi-Israeli ties

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Monday during a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem that he would do everything in his power to help President Joe Biden secure recognition of Israel by Saudi Arabia and normalize ties between the two countries, but warned that the window of opportunity could close in the next year.

“I told Saudi Arabia I’d like to upgrade our relationship. We have to do it in a way that would be reassuring to our friends in Israel. I want to help President Biden,” Graham, who also met with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, said.







“I told the Crown Prince that the best time to upgrade our relationship is now, that President Biden is very interested in normalizing relationships with Saudi Arabia and in turn, Saudi Arabia recognizing the one and only Jewish state. To the extent I can help make that happen, I will do it,” he added.

“I believe that the Republican Party, writ large, would be glad to work with President Biden to change the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia, that eventually could result in the recognition of Israel by the Saudi government. That is why I’m here. It will take a lot of effort, but it is worth trying.”

“I would say that that this opportunity is not unlimited and that if we do not do it in 2023 or early 2024 the window may close,” he said.

Netanyahu, for his part, said Israel views peace with Saudi Arabia as “a giant leap towards ending the Arab-Israeli conflict.”

“This agreement could have monumental consequences, historic consequences both for Israel, for Saudi Arabia, for the region and for the world,” he said.

“We welcome, obviously, the American participation by President Biden, by support from both sides of the aisle in Congress.”