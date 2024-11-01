Search

WATCH: Longest-surviving patient on life support celebrates his bar mitzvah

Amir, an IDF soldier heavily wounded in Gaza, was connected to an EMCO machine for a record amount of time and celebrated his bar mitzvah upon his release.

