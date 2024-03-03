WATCH: Massive overnight airstrikes and artillery rock Gaza March 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-massive-overnight-airstrikes-and-artillery-rock-gaza/ Email Print 50 Hamas targets were eliminated in the hardest night of bombing in nearly 2 months. Footage of some of the strikes https://t.co/qga6fBAxor pic.twitter.com/UBBxdnrbMb— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 2, 2024 IDF Spokesperson:Overnight, the IDF conducted a series of airstrikes on 50+ Hxmas targets in western Khan Younis in just six minutes. This allowed ground troops from the 98th Division to advance into new areas of the city in southern Gaza. The targets included underground… pic.twitter.com/y44QcnG5Fr— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 3, 2024 Kahn Yunis now, an advance? Special operations? We will know tomorrow pic.twitter.com/lUSNvhp0OS— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 2, 2024 Possibly a special operation happening… non stop bombardment in southern Gaza pic.twitter.com/oVOc9TtB9M— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 2, 2024Read IDF heard about Hamas invasion a week before October 7th, security head reveals airstrikesIDFKhan Yunis