Search

WATCH: Mike Waltz vows Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mike-waltz-vows-iran-will-never-obtain-a-nuclear-weapon/
Email Print

Speaking to Fox News, National Security Adviser to the President Mike Waltz clarified the administration’s stance on Iran and its nuclear aspirations, stating that Iran will never construct a nuclear weapon.

>