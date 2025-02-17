WATCH: Mike Waltz vows Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon February 17, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mike-waltz-vows-iran-will-never-obtain-a-nuclear-weapon/ Email Print Speaking to Fox News, National Security Adviser to the President Mike Waltz clarified the administration’s stance on Iran and its nuclear aspirations, stating that Iran will never construct a nuclear weapon.WATCHUS National Security Adviser Mike Waltz: “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon”Waltz: “Shannon, I can speak to what the president has repeatedly stated: Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. That would not only be existential for Israel but also for the entire world,… pic.twitter.com/VUl7Vbo4Rx— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 17, 2025 IranMike Waltznuclear weapon