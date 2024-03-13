WATCH: ‘Most people agree with what happened on Oct. 7th’ March 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-most-people-agree-with-what-happened-on-oct-7th/ Email Print A Palestinian living in Judea and Samaria reiterated his support of Hamas saying ‘I agree with Oct. 7th a hundred and one percent.’ Bari Weiss a WSJ journalist went to Judea and Samaria and asked the Palestinians about October 7thListen to his response; Makes you think that it may not be the best idea to reward these guys with a state. pic.twitter.com/QxrtxjgqPD— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 13, 2024 GazaOct 7thPalestinians