WATCH: Mother of Israeli hostage begs captors for sign of life – ‘Show them this video’

Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan, who has been held hostage in Gaza for over 530 days, pleaded with the terror group to ensure her son’s safety until the next ceasefire and urged President Trump to take action to secure a deal for the hostages’ release.

