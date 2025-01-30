WATCH: Murderous mob surrounds Arbel Yehud as she’s being transferred to Red Cross vehicles January 30, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-murderous-mob-surrounds-arbel-yehud-as-shes-being-transferred-to-red-cross-vehicles/ Email Print The Palestinian Islamic Jihad finally released hostages Arbel Yehud, Gadi Moses, and an 80-year-old grandfather, but not before inflicting further psychological damage by forcing them to wade through mobs of bloodthirsty Palestinians.Terrorizing the hostages till the very end. pic.twitter.com/nSU42xgwnS— Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) January 30, 2025 Arbel YehudhostagesPalestiniansPIJ