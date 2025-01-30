Search

WATCH: Murderous mob surrounds Arbel Yehud as she’s being transferred to Red Cross vehicles

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad finally released hostages Arbel Yehud, Gadi Moses, and an 80-year-old grandfather, but not before inflicting further psychological damage by forcing them to wade through mobs of bloodthirsty Palestinians.

