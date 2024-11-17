WATCH: Neo-Nazis march through Columbus, Ohio waving swastika flags November 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-neo-nazis-march-through-columbus-ohio-waving-swastika-flags/ Email Print Antisemites feel emboldened by the current administration’s inability to combat antisemitism on Manhattan streets and even college campuses.⚠️ Neo-N*zis from the ‘Blood Tribe,’ a neo-N*zi organization led by Christopher Pohlhaus, were seen walking around in broad daylight in Columbus, OH.https://t.co/ppKXMapt29— Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) November 16, 2024 antisemitesNeo-NazisOhio