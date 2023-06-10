WATCH – Netanyahu to Sky News: ‘For God’s sake, it’s our country!’ June 10, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-to-sky-news-for-gods-sake-its-our-country/ Email Print In an interview with British network Sky News, Prime Minister Netanyahu appeared to scold the anchor after he was grilled on construction in Judea and Samaria,saying, “it’s our ancestral homeland and country.” “The idea that if a Jew buys land privately it is a criminal act is absurd. If I were to tell you that Jews cannot buy land anywhere else in the world you would be outraged,” the prime minister said. Benjamin NetanyahuFrance-Israel relationsIsraeli constructionJudea and SamariaSettlements