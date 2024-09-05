WATCH: New footage from Oct. 7th shows a bloody Yarden Bibas on a motorcycle September 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-footage-from-oct-7th-shows-a-bloody-yarden-bibas-on-a-motorcycle/ Email Print Yarden Bibas who was kidnapped with his wife and two infant children was beaten mercilessly by Gazan civilians before being brought to Gaza. WATCH New footage has emerged of the kidnapping of Yarden Bibas… These are the so-called "uninvolved" Gazans. Yarden is the father of kidnapped baby Kfir and toddler Ariel Bibas. pic.twitter.com/WGgvNzSo9k — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 4, 2024 GazahostageYarden Bibas