WATCH: New footage from Oct. 7th shows a bloody Yarden Bibas on a motorcycle

Yarden Bibas who was kidnapped with his wife and two infant children was beaten mercilessly by Gazan civilians before being brought to Gaza.

New footage has emerged of the kidnapping of Yarden Bibas… These are the so-called "uninvolved" Gazans.

