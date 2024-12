WATCH: Nominee for FBI director Kash Patel about Israel – ‘We need America to prioritize Israel’

Donald Trump’s pick for FBI director Kash Patel previously described Israel as America’s best ally and said America needs to wake up and prioritize Israel and get the hostages home.

