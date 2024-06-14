WATCH: NYPD thwarts large-scale terror attack near NY airport

Police in Queens stopped a car near LaGuardia Airport, uncovering 11 weapons, NYPD and MTA uniforms, and ammunition. 27-year-old Judd Sanson, who posted anti-Israel views online, was arrested and held without bail.

Among the weapons were a loaded Glock pistol, a knife, axes, and a baton inscribed with ominous radical Islamist messages. The suspect lived with his father in Queens and worked as a mechanic, and will remain at Rikers Island until his court appearance on Monday.













These are the items recovered from the vehicle pic.twitter.com/I8FB2mRKE6 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 12, 2024





