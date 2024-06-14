WATCH: NYPD thwarts large-scale terror attack near NY airport June 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nypd-thwart-large-scale-terror-attack-near-ny-airport/ Email Print Police in Queens stopped a car near LaGuardia Airport, uncovering 11 weapons, NYPD and MTA uniforms, and ammunition. 27-year-old Judd Sanson, who posted anti-Israel views online, was arrested and held without bail.Among the weapons were a loaded Glock pistol, a knife, axes, and a baton inscribed with ominous radical Islamist messages. The suspect lived with his father in Queens and worked as a mechanic, and will remain at Rikers Island until his court appearance on Monday. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-14-at-07.43.03_a02288aa.mp4 These are the items recovered from the vehicle pic.twitter.com/I8FB2mRKE6 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 12, 2024 Prosecutors say Judd Sanson, the Queens man arrested yesterday with an arsenal of weapons, had a baton with the phrases “You left me no choice,” “You gone learn today,” and, in Arabic, “I ask in God for forgiveness.” pic.twitter.com/E0DMWuNZOQ— Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) June 13, 2024Read US administration abandons Israel, empowers enemies jihadistJudd SansonNYPDTerrorism