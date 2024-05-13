Search

WATCH: Official PA TV pushes ‘From the River to the Sea’ line calling for Israel’s annihilation

Preacher featured on official Palestinian Authority television calls for the destruction of the State of Israel and establishment of Palestine ‘from the Sea to the River.’