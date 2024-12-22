WATCH: PA Security Forces spox speaks on ongoing military operations against terror cells in Palestinian villages

Palestinian Authority spokesman Anwar Rajab denied claims that the PA confiscates resistance weapons, stating they are used by terrorists to spread fear and steal government vehicles.

Palestinian Authority Security Forces Spokesman Anwar Rajab on West Bank Crackdown Against Militants: We Will Confiscate the Weapons Used against the Palestinian Security Forces; This Is No Resistance pic.twitter.com/Tbpgtm66qQ — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 22, 2024