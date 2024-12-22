Search

WATCH: PA Security Forces spox speaks on ongoing military operations against terror cells in Palestinian villages

Palestinian Authority spokesman Anwar Rajab denied claims that the PA confiscates resistance weapons, stating they are used by terrorists to spread fear and steal government vehicles.

