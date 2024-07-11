WATCH: ‘Palestinian living in Israel’ accidently disproves apartheid myth

The Palestinian kept claiming that Israel ‘rules’ over him, but when asked if he was allowed to travel and do whatever he wanted, realization slowly set in.

Hilarious!

"I am an Israeli Palestinian and I fight Israel"

"Why?"

"Because they are ruling us"

"How are they ruling you? Do they tell you where to go? What to do?"

"No. I am an Israeli citizen. I have an Israeli ID and passport"

"So how are they ruling you?"

"… no, ok, hmm" pic.twitter.com/78mjdGfo47

— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) July 11, 2024