WATCH: Palestinian schoolboy on Hamas TV – 'I wish for the war to end, so we can finish off the Jews' February 3, 2025

Hamas is not just a military group with weapons; it is an ideology that promotes eternal war against the Jews until their extermination and Israel's conquest, and this must be eradicated before Gaza can change.Saleh Ahmad Saleh Al-Zamili, a Schoolboy from Rafah on Hamas TV: I Wish for the War to End and That We Can Finish Off the Jews; We Are Arabs, Our Weapon Is Knowledge, and No One Can Beat Us pic.twitter.com/Ltzp0mn50V— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) February 3, 2025