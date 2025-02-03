Search

WATCH: Palestinian schoolboy on Hamas TV – ‘I wish for the war to end, so we can finish off the Jews’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-schoolboy-on-hamas-tv-i-wish-for-the-war-to-end-so-we-can-finish-off-the-jews/
Email Print

Hamas is not just a military group with weapons; it is an ideology that promotes eternal war against the Jews until their extermination and Israel’s conquest, and this must be eradicated before Gaza can change.

>