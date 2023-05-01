WATCH: Palestinians who murdered Israelis ‘represented Palestine in the strongest way’ May 1, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-who-murdered-israelis-represented-palestine-in-the-strongest-way/ Email Print “My message is a message of honor, admiration, appreciation, and love for those who represented Palestine in the most lauded, uplifting, beautiful, and strongest way,” Chairman of the Palestinian Authority-funded Prisoner’s Club Qadura Fares said on official PA TV. Palestinian AuthorityPalestinian prisonersPalestinian terroristsSecurity prisoners