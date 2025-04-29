Search

WATCH: Panic erupts at Yom HaZikaron vigil amid rumors of terror threat

At a Yom Hazikaron ceremony in Tel Aviv’s Habima Square, a man’s arrest for suspected criminal activity sparked chaos, with terrified onlookers fleeing amid false gunshot rumors, until police clarified no terror threat or shooting occurred.

 

 

 

