WATCH: Panic erupts at Yom HaZikaron vigil amid rumors of terror threat

At a Yom Hazikaron ceremony in Tel Aviv's Habima Square, a man's arrest for suspected criminal activity sparked chaos, with terrified onlookers fleeing amid false gunshot rumors, until police clarified no terror threat or shooting occurred.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-29-at-22.47.58_050a9575.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-29-at-21.16.33_a431e65a.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-29-at-20.30.34_e01955f6.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-29-at-20.41.15_3f175be7.mp4