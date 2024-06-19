WATCH: ‘Please let me hug my daughter again,’ pleads mother of hostage

Meirav Leshem Gonen, mother of 23-y/o hostage Romi Gonen at the UN HRC:

“I stand before you today not just as a mother, but also as a voice for women who have endured unimaginable suffering, whose pain is not acknowledged.”

— Yaari Cohen (@YaariCohen) June 19, 2024