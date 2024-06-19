WATCH: ‘Please let me hug my daughter again,’ pleads mother of hostage June 19, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-please-let-me-hug-my-daughter-again-pleads-mother-of-hostage/ Email Print Meirav Leshem Gonen, the mother of 23-year-old hostage Romi Gonen, urged the United Nations Council to stand firmly against Hamas, condemning them as kidnappers and rapists. Meirav Leshem Gonen, mother of 23-y/o hostage Romi Gonen at the UN HRC:“I stand before you today not just as a mother, but also as a voice for women who have endured unimaginable suffering, whose pain is not acknowledged.”Hear her voice, feel her pain. pic.twitter.com/jaRT369tct — Yaari Cohen (@YaariCohen) June 19, 2024 hostageMeirav Leshem GonenRomi GonenUN