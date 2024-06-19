Search

WATCH: ‘Please let me hug my daughter again,’ pleads mother of hostage

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-please-let-me-hug-my-daughter-again-pleads-mother-of-hostage/
Email Print

Meirav Leshem Gonen, the mother of 23-year-old hostage Romi Gonen, urged the United Nations Council to stand firmly against Hamas, condemning them as kidnappers and rapists.



>