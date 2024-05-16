WATCH: Police arrest dozens of rioters at violent anti-Israel encampment at University of California, Irvine May 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-police-arrest-dozens-of-rioters-at-violent-anti-israel-encampment-at-university-of-california-irvine/ Email Print Hundreds of protesters set up an encampment on school grounds, and it took riot police four hours to clear the area of rioters. The mob has occupied a building at the University of California, Berkeley and graffitied it with:"Kill cops""Pigs R Best Dead" "Fags 4 Gaza""Intifada" pic.twitter.com/SJ9a5ImDOK — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 16, 2024 BREAKING: The University of California Irvine looks like a war zone after hours of protests and a building occupation. pic.twitter.com/vDpWef2nJt— Stu (@thestustustudio) May 16, 2024 🚨— RIOT POLICE ARE CRACKING DOWN at the University of California Irvine. • Pro Palestine protesters have been ordered off campus, and police are now aggressively making arrests after protesters' refusal vacate the area and their increasingly violent behavior. pic.twitter.com/PnL0Ijsnpp— Diligent Denizen (@DiligentDenizen) May 16, 2024Read WATCH: Israeli police arrest terrorists responsible for car ramming anti-IsraelarrestsencampmentsUniversity of California