WATCH: President Trump bestows 13-year-old cancer survivor with honorary Secret Service membership

13-year-old D.J. Daniel was diagnosed with brain cancer and given five months to live — and that was six years ago.

Since then, D.J. and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true — and tonight, President Trump made him an honorary member of the Secret Service. pic.twitter.com/9FuDCUIfos

