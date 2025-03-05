WATCH: President Trump bestows 13-year-old cancer survivor with honorary Secret Service membership March 5, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-president-trump-bestows-13-year-old-cancer-survivor-with-honorary-secret-service-membership/ Email Print Six years ago, 13-year-old D.J. Daniel defied a dire brain cancer diagnosis with a mere five-month prognosis, sparking an epic quest alongside his steadfast dad to fulfill his law enforcement dreams—a journey that reached a thrilling peak tonight when President Trump anointed him an honorary Secret Service member.13-year-old D.J. Daniel was diagnosed with brain cancer and given five months to live — and that was six years ago.Since then, D.J. and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true — and tonight, President Trump made him an honorary member of the Secret Service. pic.twitter.com/9FuDCUIfos— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025 D.J. Daniel joined President Trump at the Joint Session—a 13-year-old battling cancer who has been sworn in as an honorary officer over 900 times. President Trump made his dream come true, swearing him in as a Secret Service agent. pic.twitter.com/HkVf8LlPTD— The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 5, 2025 CancerDonald TrumpSecret Service