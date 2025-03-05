WATCH: President Trump bestows 13-year-old cancer survivor with honorary Secret Service membership

Search

Six years ago, 13-year-old D.J. Daniel defied a dire brain cancer diagnosis with a mere five-month prognosis, sparking an epic quest alongside his steadfast dad to fulfill his law enforcement dreams—a journey that reached a thrilling peak tonight when President Trump anointed him an honorary Secret Service member.

