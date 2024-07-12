Search

WATCH: Pro-Hamas influencer mistakes Gaza’s border with Egypt for Jordan

Jackson Hinkle, known for his vicious anti-Israel sentiment, proved how little of the Middle Eastern region he knows when he confused Gaza’s border with Egypt for Jordan, which is 148 km away.

