WATCH: Pro-Hamas influencer mistakes Gaza's border with Egypt for Jordan July 12, 2024 Jackson Hinkle, known for his vicious anti-Israel sentiment, proved how little of the Middle Eastern region he knows when he confused Gaza's border with Egypt for Jordan, which is 148 km away.Jackson Hinkle:"I can get in [to Gaza] through Jordan right?"🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/KrBUcXyVAg— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 11, 2024 antisemiteGazaJackson HinkeJordan