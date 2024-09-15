Search

WATCH: Putin threatens NATO with war if long range missiles are sent from Western nations to aid Ukraine

Several nations are debating whether to authorize the use of Western long-range precision weapons on Russian soil, signaling a major escalation in support for Ukraine in the conflict.

