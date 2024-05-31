WATCH: Radical Islamist stabs three at political rally May 31, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-radical-islamist-stabs-three-at-political-rally/ Email Print Michael Stürzenberger, an anti-Islamic, conservative politician in Germany, was stabbed along with a police officer and another man before getting neutralized. BREAKING; WARNING:GERMANY: A brutal stabbing attack by an Islamist terrorist in the center of a German city.Moments ago, several people were stabbed in downtown Mannheim, West Germany. They are in critical condition. The terrorist has been neutralized. pic.twitter.com/fjOf13AriK — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 31, 2024 BREAKING: Knife attack in Germany.Islamic critic Michael Stürzenberger and 2 others were just st*bbed in Mannheim. It happened during a livestream. pic.twitter.com/c4KFpczvrL— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 31, 2024 GermanyRadical Islamstabbing attack