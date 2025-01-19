WATCH: Relatives, friends break down in tears upon seeing hostages safe and sound January 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-relatives-and-friends-break-down-in-tears-upon-seeing-hostages-safe-and-sound/ Email Print The relatives and friends of the hostages released on Sunday could not contain their long-bottled-up emotions when they saw Emily, Romi, and Doron safe in the arms of the IDF.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-19-at-19.15.16_c8172fb9.mp4 GazahostagesIDF