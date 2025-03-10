WATCH: Released hostage Agam Berger plays violin that survived the Holocaust March 10, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-released-hostage-agam-berger-plays-violin-that-survived-the-holocaust/ Email Print Agam Berger, recently released from captivity during the latest Hamas-Israel ceasefire, had the chance to play a 130-year-old violin that survived the Holocaust—mirroring her own story of survival.Incredible: This 130-year-old violin survived the Holocaust.Now, it is being played by freed hostage Agam Berger.They will never break us.Am Yisrael Chai pic.twitter.com/jQ0M16rb8M— Israel ישראל (@Israel) March 9, 2025 Agam BergerHolocausthostage