WATCH: Released hostage Agam Berger plays violin that survived the Holocaust

Agam Berger, recently released from captivity during the latest Hamas-Israel ceasefire, had the chance to play a 130-year-old violin that survived the Holocaust—mirroring her own story of survival.

Incredible: This 130-year-old violin survived the Holocaust. Now, it is being played by freed hostage Agam Berger. They will never break us. Am Yisrael Chai pic.twitter.com/jQ0M16rb8M — Israel ישראל (@Israel) March 9, 2025