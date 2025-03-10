Search

WATCH: Released hostage Agam Berger plays violin that survived the Holocaust

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-released-hostage-agam-berger-plays-violin-that-survived-the-holocaust/
Email Print

Agam Berger, recently released from captivity during the latest Hamas-Israel ceasefire, had the chance to play a 130-year-old violin that survived the Holocaust—mirroring her own story of survival.

>