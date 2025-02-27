WATCH: Released hostage shares fellow captive’s story with his parents

Held captive together, Eliya Cohen made a promise to Ori Danino, a hero who risked everything to save others—that if he survived, he would ensure Ori’s legacy lived on; yesterday, in a powerful ceremony with Ori’s parents, that promise was fulfilled with the dedication of a Torah scroll in his memory.

