Search

WATCH: Released terrorist says he and fellow terrorists ‘carried out the Palestinian Authority’s orders’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-released-terrorist-says-he-and-fellow-terrorists-carried-out-the-palestinian-authoritys-orders/
Email Print

Fuad Al-Shubaki, terrorist recently released from an Israeli prison who arranged massive weapons shipment to Gaza, tells PA television that he and his fellow terrorists were acting upon the orders of the PA leadership.