WATCH: Released terrorist says he and fellow terrorists ‘carried out the Palestinian Authority’s orders’ March 31, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-released-terrorist-says-he-and-fellow-terrorists-carried-out-the-palestinian-authoritys-orders/ Email Print Fuad Al-Shubaki, terrorist recently released from an Israeli prison who arranged massive weapons shipment to Gaza, tells PA television that he and his fellow terrorists were acting upon the orders of the PA leadership. Palestinian Media WatchPaletinian terroristsPMW