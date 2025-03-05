WATCH: Rep. Al Green gets tossed from Trump’s speech in Congress March 5, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rep-al-green-gets-tossed-from-trumps-speech-in-congress/ Email Print Speaker Mike Johnson ejected Representative Al Green for disrupting President Trump’s bipartisan speech in Congress amid other protests and interruptions by the Democratic Party.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-05-at-10.09.40_89a9c87b.mp4 Al GreenCongressDonald Trump